Alpe Adria Jet-Ski Tour: Vir

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Vir , Zadar, Sibenik and Islands Saturday September 19 2020 - Sunday September 20 2020
Alpe Adria Jet-Ski Tour: Vir
© ALPE ADRIA jet-ski TOUR

Time Out says

Jet-skiing display tours hits Vir

Sea surfaces in the Alps and Adria region of Europe can be great for jet-skiing, with endless kilometres of clean, clear, undulating waters. This tour and competition showcases competitors who know their way around these fast and sharply accelerating motorcycles of the sea. It also welcomes amateurs and beginners. Any national jet ski licence is valid for the professional competition entry, but for most of us, a view from the shoreline will make for less wet and noisey, but still entertaining experience. The less experienced daredevils will compete in various categories based on age and experience.

Details
Event website: http://alpeadriatour.org
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Vir
Address:
Vir island
23234

Dates And Times