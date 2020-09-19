Alpe Adria Jet-Ski Tour: Vir

Jet-skiing display tours hits Vir

Sea surfaces in the Alps and Adria region of Europe can be great for jet-skiing, with endless kilometres of clean, clear, undulating waters. This tour and competition showcases competitors who know their way around these fast and sharply accelerating motorcycles of the sea. It also welcomes amateurs and beginners. Any national jet ski licence is valid for the professional competition entry, but for most of us, a view from the shoreline will make for less wet and noisey, but still entertaining experience. The less experienced daredevils will compete in various categories based on age and experience.