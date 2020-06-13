Alpe Adria Jet-Ski Tour: Zagreb
Time Out says
Jet-skiing tour hits Zagreb
Visiting Zagreb's Jarun lake, this tour and competition showcases competitors who know their way around these fast and sharply accelerating motorcycles of the sea. It also welcomes amateurs and beginners but for most of us, a view from the shoreline will make for less wet and noisey, but still entertaining experience. The less experienced daredevils will compete in various categories based on age and experience.
Details
|Event website:
|http://alpeadriatour.org
|Venue name:
|Lake Jarun
|Address:
|
Otok Hrvatske mladeži
Zagreb
10110
Dates And Times
-
- Lake Jarun admission fee TBA
-
- Lake Jarun admission fee TBA