Alpe Adria Jet-Ski Tour: Zagreb

Things to do, Sport events Saturday June 13 2020 - Sunday June 14 2020
Jet-skiing tour hits Zagreb

Visiting Zagreb's Jarun lake, this tour and competition showcases competitors who know their way around these fast and sharply accelerating motorcycles of the sea. It also welcomes amateurs and beginners but for most of us, a view from the shoreline will make for less wet and noisey, but still entertaining experience. The less experienced daredevils will compete in various categories based on age and experience.

Event website: http://alpeadriatour.org
Venue name: Lake Jarun
Address: Otok Hrvatske mladeži
Zagreb
10110

