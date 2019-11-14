Alternative things to do at Zagreb's Advent

Every day from December 14 to January 5, Kino Tuškanac will screen two different movies. The first, at 5pm, will be a popular cartoon or kid's movie and at 7pm they will screen family favourites. From December 2, the entrance to the cinema will look like a grand premiere screening. Beginning on Ilica, at the courtyard entrance which leads up to the cinema, visitors will feel like VIPs arriving at the Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Outside the cinema, you'll get the full red carpet treatment and be surrounded by thousands of Christmas lights decorating the facade and the trees. There'll be popcorn and sweet treats available outside, adding to the fairytale scene. Whether it's Elf, Home Alone or the Muppets, Film Advent on Tuškanac's festive experience will make this Christmas feel like your first.