Animafest Zagreb
When it comes to the world of animated film, Zagreb’s long-running Animafest is very much in the international big league; second only to Annecy in terms of global prestige, and does indeed attract the global cream.
|Venue name:
|Kino Europa
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Varšavska 3
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|noon until the start of the last screening
|Event phone:
|+385 1 6461 890
|Event website:
|http://www.animafest.hr/en
- Kino Europa 80/120/150 kn for festival pass before 23th of May, 100/150/200 kn for festival pass after 24th of May, 25/30 kn for a ticket
