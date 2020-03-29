Athletic Super from Capitol to Capitol

Croatia's longest road race for runners

An international athletic supermarathon connecting two Archdioceses and two counties, Zagreb and Bjelovar-Bilogora. This 60-kilometre route runs from Zagreb to Čazma and is the longest road race in Croatia. It is also the oldest sporting event in the country. As such, the race attracts ambitious international participants who join the course alongside locally-based runners and a huge audience of encouraging spectators. The race organizers, the City of Čazma and the Sports Board of Čazma, prepare a rich entertainment, cultural and music programme which accompanies the race.



