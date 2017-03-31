Awesome things to do in Zagreb this April
The days are longer, the skies are brighter: Spring has well and truly sprung in Zagreb. Discover the hottest happening in the capital with our round-up of upcoming events, exhibitions and concerts this April.
The Watershed Year: 1918 in Croatia
A wealth of artefacts and photographs illustrate the tumultuous events of 1918,when the Habsburg Empire disintegrated and Croatian politicians opted to joinwith Serbia in creating the new state of Yugoslavia. The Croats were to someextent forced into this new arrangement by an urgent and unique set ofcircumstances, a narrative convincingly told in this display.
Dušan Džamonija exhibition: Fifties/Sixties
Džamonija (1928-2009) was an outstanding abstract sculptor whose trademark metallic forms are visible throughout Croatia, whether in World War II Partisan memorials, public monuments, or gallery pieces in public museums. This broad-based exhibition includes early-period, figurative sculptures which might come as something of a surprise to those who know Džamonija primarily as a master of the bold geometric form.
Fashion and clothing in Zagreb in the Sixties
Bursting with style, couture and social context, Fashion and Clothing in Zagreb in the Sixties is an object lesson in how to “do” cultural history and keep it entertaining at the same time. The close relationship between high politics and hem-lines is stitched subtly together in the exhibition’s accompanying notes. A wave of political liberalization in sixties’ Yugoslavia led to rising living standards, a shorter working week and a consumer boom. Croatian capital Zagreb stood at the centre of this new focus on lifestyle: pictures on display here reveal how department stores, clothes boutiques, textile factories and fashion shows played important roles in a complex culture of work and leisure. The stars of the show are of course the clothes. The ravishing array of hats, footwear and frocks makes essential viewing for anyone interested in the history of design – or indeed looking for inspiration for retro stylings of their own. A display of lifestyle magazines documents the emergence of modern media culture, with leading weekly Svijet shrewdly combining iconic, aspirational front-cover shoots with pragmatic advice on what kind of look could be thrown together without blowing an entire month’s wages in the process. Indeed one of the show’s most telling exhibits is a Singer knitting machine. With haute couture in the western sense still out of reach to most Croatian consumers, fashion was frequently a question of what you could knock up at home.
Futurism, Dynamism and Colour
'Futurism, Dynamism and Colour' is the largest collection of art from the Futurism movement ever assembled in Croatia. The exhibition is comprised of several hundred paintings and some sculpture and contains major works from all of the key figures of the movement. Futurism was a highly influential artistic movement that was created in Italy in the early 20th century. It steadfastly rejected ideas and notions of the past, ditching them for fresh and untried new possibilities which emphasised the speed, technology, youth, violence and objects of the modern world. It celebrated man's ability to overcome nature and natural order. A radical, avant-garde movement, Futurism looked to break society free of the staid and old and could be seen not only in painting and sculpture, but also in ceramics, graphic design, industrial design, interior design, urban design, theatre, film, fashion, textiles, literature, music, architecture and even cooking. The artists featured in the exhibition include Carlo Carrà, Umberto Boccioni, Giacomo Balla, Achille Funi, Gerardo Dottori, Enrico Prampolini, Robero M. Baldessari, Achille Lega, Gino Severini, Fortunato Depero, Luigi Russolo, Primo Conti, Mario Nannini, Julius Evola, Pippo Rizzo, Alberto de Pistoris and Vittirio Corona.
Ivana Popović exhibition: Love and Resistance
'Love and Resistance by Ivana Popović' shows the of work one of Zagreb's most controversial contemporary artists, who sadly passed away at the end of 2016. Although famous for the controversy, she attained thanks to her public performances and fashion shows, many aren't aware that Popović was a noted academic sculptress and was active in a number of art disciplines. The exhibition aims to shine a light on them all with performance, theatre, costume, fashion design, sculpture, painting and product design all covered. Born in 1968 in Gorski's Kotar, Ivana Popović attended the School of Applied Arts and Design in Zagreb, before going on to graduate in sculpting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Zagreb. Playing with parody, irony and travesty she sometimes shockingly addressed body, convention and beauty expectations through costume design and was known for activism that criticised, mocked and questioned nationalism and other social phenomena. As a fashion designer, she advocated sewing with natural materials. Unbothered by the local fashion scene and working alone, her retaliation towards fashion trends and consumption was best demonstrated in her series 'Fashion Victims and Confection Standard'. 15 years of the series started in 1993 with a fashion play on Ban Jelačić square in which participants lay on the street. Two years later her fashion parade 'Madonna, I'm pregnant!' caught the attention of MTV. In visual arts, her work ranged from paintings, collages, drawing, sculpture
Luka Marotti exhibition: Lived Through Frames
Luka Marotti is a well known contributor to the canon of great documentary and culture films produced by Croatian national TV. He's been active within that field for over 50 years and has produced over 500 programmes. In this exhibition, an alternative side of Marotti's artistic, cultural and journalistic expression is showcased; his photography. Marotti's black and white stills capture moments, monuments, places, atmospheres and people. Many of them will be familiar to Croatian TV audiences, as they have been used within documentary productions, but this exhibition rightly enables this work to stand alone and be appreciated in their own right.
Six Feet Under
Six Feet Under are one of America's longest-serving death metal bands, formed in Tampa, Florida in 1993 by singer Chris Barnes, a former member of Cannibal Corpse. They have released twelve albums and established themselves as one of America's key acts within the field of death metal. The band now also feature founding Cannibal Corpse member Jack Owen on guitar.
Derrick Carter
In many ways, the story of Derrick Carter's rise to being one of the world's best-loved house music DJs is the complete antithesis to how today's DJ stars attained their status. No social media was employed, no producers retained to make or polish his studio sound, no poll votes were bought, no gimmicks announced, no press courted, no Ibiza (or Las Vegas) residencies were undertaken. Things went down the old fashioned way. A devotee of hometown Chicago DJs like Frankie Knuckles and Ron Hardy, Carter went from sneaking into their residencies as a teen to working in a couple of the cities better know record stores. From there, he earned his own residencies and began making his own music; a unique and trippy sound within house music that although undeniably a Chicago sound, combined elements such as soul, techno, disco and a smattering of industrial elements. His DJ sets often follow a similar path. A funk and disco filled excursion, a Derrick Carter set can veer off-piste radically with little warning, as pop, disco and soul vocals are blended over acid lines or techno rhythms. When he first started touring Europe, his long mixes, overlapping different elements of two (or more) records at the same time, creating something spontaneous and new, had simply never been heard before. It's a style that modern technology now makes easy, but not everything that classy can be reproduced by machines. And Derrick Carter's fast, funky and fun sets to this day attest to that.
Tanzen: Steve Bug
Dropping onto people's radar in the early '90s with his Raw Elements label and 'Da Minimal Funk' compilation, Steve Bug went from being a well regarded contributor to the European house sound to become one of its chief tastemakers with the founding of his next label, Poker Flat Recordings. Its deep, minimal, techno-edged sound stood in stark contrast to the fuller, more pop-orientated electroclash sound of the day and a new legion of clubbers and DJs immediately latched onto the new sound. It has been one of the defining sounds of European clubbing ever since, dominating in Germany and on Ibiza. Poker Flat Recordings continues to lead the field in this minimal tech house sound and Steve has since added new labels Dessous and Audiomatique to his list of achievements. A now very experienced DJ, he has produced mixes for Fabric, Cocoon and Fuse and will be supported on this date by extremely well regarded Belgian DJ Lee Davon and Tanzen regular Mozer.
Jutro Poezije | Poetry Morning
Jutro Poezije, which is Croatian for morning of poetry, is among the world's oldest weekly forums for poetry and has held sessions continuously for 54 years. The first meeting, on 28th December 1964, saw famous Croatian poets Gustav Krklec, Vjekoslav Majer and their peers gather in a pub Tingl Tangl to recite poetry and drink in honour of the anniversary of Russian poet Jesenjin's suicide. The meet up became a nomadic weekly before finally settling on the venue in which it's held today, Pod Starim Krovovima, a classic Zagreb pub whose name is translated as Under Old Roofs. Ever since, it has been one of the best and most reliable opportunities to hear Zagreb's top poets, both famous and less known. Much fresh talent and those new to poetry attend and anyone is welcome to perform, in whichever language they speak. The forum's first section contains a main guest performance, after which anybody who wants to share their poetry may take the floor. The atmosphere is Bohemian and friendly and poets expressing themselves in any language are welcomed.by Ivor Kruljac