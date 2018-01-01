Brilliant things to do in Zagreb in January
Zagreb can seem a bit grey and depressing in January when the kaleidoscopic Advent decorations are pulled down and the streets turn into a graveyard of jaundiced Christmas pines. But there's enough fun stuff going on this month to help you beat the post-Christmas blues. Don't miss 'Night of the Museums' - when the city's major cultural institutions throw open their doors for a special after-hours event, a free festival of late-night culture.
RECOMMENDED: more great things to do in Zagreb this winter.
Advent at Caffe de Matoš
'Caffe de Matoš' on Strossmayer's Promenade will celebrate the advent period with music and pop-up shops. Discover ancient Zagreb in coffee-houses of days long gone and immerse yourself in the warm atmosphere in the company of street bands, dancers and entertaining comedians. Live music from street-style musicians is on from 18:00 to 20:00 on week nights, and during the weekend from 11:00 to 13:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00.
Advent at Stross
The tree-lined Strossmartre parade, which looks out over the city, is a romantic spot at any time of year, but it's all the more magical in winter. Enjoy gingerbread by the truckload, while guzzling craft beer and mulled wine from fairy-tale styled kiosks. Musical guests include Balkan Jazz band, Gramofon band and La Papa. The full lineup is listed over on their website.
Advent at the European Square
Pitched as the young person's Advent, the programme at European Square is decidedly more modern than traditional Advent happenings with concerts and DJ sets every night. Just by the main square, this little corner tends to attract young, creative types, and there's always a real buzz. Here, you can warm your cheeks with a hot toddy or warm cocktail - alongside the usual mulled wine and traditional festive fare. The festival's showpiece is a giant party on Christmas day and New Year's Eve, where the cream of Croatia's electronic music scene play to an appreciative crowd, wrapped up in giant coats, huddled around the orb-shaped stage.
Advent at the Vranyczany Plateau
Throughout the Advent period Vranicanijeva Poljana will be serving up gourmet food accompanied by the sounds of jazz musicians and various DJs.
Advent in the Grič Tunnel
Celebrations go subterranean as the recently reopened Grič tunnel, which runs underneath the centre of the city, gets made over for Christmas. The month-long programme includes concerts and Charles Dickens themed displays, all while light installations transform the tunnel into a strange, underground Narnia.
Advent in the Marić Passage
Marić Passage gets an advent makeover this year, with LED lights and intertwined branches lining the route.
Advent in the Sestara Baković Passage
In its inaugural year as part of Zagreb's Advent, the Sestara Baković Passage holds an old film studio installation that allows you to feel like the star of your own Christmas movie. Kino Europa next door is showing a full season of Christmas movies during the Advent period.
Advent in Zagreb
Consistently voted the best Christmas market in Europe, Zagreb has ploughed its efforts into reviving this aspect of its Austro-Hungarian past. Stalls on the pedestrianised streets around Cvijetni trg sell everything from craft toys to traditional sweets, fruit preserves, speciality biscuits and gingerbread hearts. The music programme features a month-long season of outdoor gigs and DJ high-jinks. The main square, Zrinjevac, Europski trg and the 'Fuliranje' alley of food and drink stalls are the main venues. The whole thing kicks off in the last week of November and carries on right into the New Year.
Advent on the Main Square
Ban Josip Jelačić, Zagreb's opulent central square, is the beating heart of the city's Christmas festival. Kitted out in lights, it looks like the front of a Christmas card. With happy crowds milling between mulled wine stalls, giant Christmas trees and choirs singing carols, you'll struggle not to feel a warm festive buzz.
Advent on Zrinjevac
The leafy Zrinjevac looks spectacular dressed up in fairy lights. Advent here consists of market stalls selling warm food, with a particular emphasis on traditional Croatian dishes - here you can try goulash, sour cabbage rolls, smoked leg of pig or braised cabbage with home-made pasta, and a sweet strukli for dessert. Zrinjevac's stand-out centrepiece is a majestic pavilion that hosts a regular programme of live musicians and children's entertainers.