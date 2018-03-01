Brilliant things to do in Zagreb this March
It's March, and spring is only a hop away. The days are getting longer, the streets buzzier and Zagreb's event calendar is heating up after the big winter freeze. Keep yourself busy with our round-up of the best events, exhibitions and concerts this month.
RECOMMENDED: Our round-the-clock guide to Zagreb.
Renáta Fučíková exhibition
Renata Fučikova is the winner of the Great Award at the 7th Biennial Croatian Awards for Illustration. Born in Prague in 1964, she studied illustration and applied graphics at the Faculty of Applied Art. Although this exhibition focusses on her illustrations, in more recent years she has also proven herself an award-winning author of books. Renata has been the recipient of numerous national and international awards for illustrations, among them the highest annual Czech award for best illustration of children's literature and the first place at the Biennial of Illustration in Tehran 1999. The exhibition features not only illustrations by Renata but also some spectacular black and white lithographs she has made. As well as her career as an author and illustrator, Renata now passes her valuable experience on to a new wave of very promising Czech illustrators. Selected works from some of her students accompany her own within the exhibition.
Hrvoje Marko Peruzović: The Draft For Retrospective
Entitled 'The Draft For Retrospective' this exhibition will display around hundred paintings by contemporary Croatian artist Hrvoje Marko Peruzović. The exhibition has been culled from his entire 25-year career to date, from his days as a student to his most recent artistic endeavours. Born in 1971 in Zagreb, Peruzović graduated from the graphics department of Split's School of Applied Arts and Design. He went on to graduate in painting from the Academy of Fine Arts in Zagreb in 1995 before continuing his studies in Paris, Milan, Venice and Vienna. The exhibition displays all of Peruzović's main motives and interests, from a strong theme of religious images to animals, plants, humans, many in abstract form. In addition to painting, Peruzović is a graphics artist, an illustrator, sculptor and photographer. Some of the exhibition holds works of oil on canvas, however, the bulk is made up of the painter's favoured use of acrylics. Hrvoje Marko Peruzović is actively painting and sculpting to this day and has exhibited internationally many times. He lives and works in Zagreb.
Restaurant Week
This event sees top drawer restaurants slash their menu prices by half. Some of the country’s best restaurants offer a three-course meal plus a glass of wine for 100 kn. At this 18 edition of the event, more than 50 restaurants across Croatia will take part. Find a restaurant taking part by checking the event website.
Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia
Over 100 images taken during Croatia's War Of Independence are presented in Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia, the first official exhibition at the new Image Of War Photography Museum. The exhibition holds not only the work of professional Croatian, Serb and world-renowned photographers such as Peter Turnley, Dragoljub Zamurović, Ron Haviv, Christopher Morris, Romeo Ibrišević and Matko Biljak, but also photos donated by the public. Alongside the photographs are the testimonies of those who were caught up in the conflict. The exhibition depicts not only the actual conflict and those who took part, but also the aftermath and the people who existed within that environment. Photographs of disturbed and injured participants in the war stand next to those of the distraught and grieving, plus those of children who make a playground in the scorched earth, destruction and rubble.
The Watershed Year: 1918 in Croatia
Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, this exhibition looks at the end of the conflict, the subsequent collapse of the Austro-Hungarian empire (of which Croatia has been a part) and the implications this had for Croatia. Following the war, Croatia was absorbed into a new entity named the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes, which officially became Yugoslavia in 1929. The exhibition looks at the social and economic results of the war, the optimistic accession into Yugoslavia and the disappointment when the new state failed to live up to expectation. The exhibition uses a large amount of pictures and documentation, showing not only key members of the Austro-Hungarian empire, Serbian royalty and Croatia's leading politicians of the day, but also evidence of the day-to-day lives of people in Croatia living through these years of transition and economic strife.
Futurism, Dynamism and Colour
'Futurism, Dynamism and Colour' is the largest collection of art from the Futurism movement ever assembled in Croatia. The exhibition is comprised of several hundred paintings and some sculpture and contains major works from all of the key figures of the movement. Futurism was a highly influential artistic movement that was created in Italy in the early 20th century. It steadfastly rejected ideas and notions of the past, ditching them for fresh and untried new possibilities which emphasised the speed, technology, youth, violence and objects of the modern world. It celebrated man's ability to overcome nature and natural order. A radical, avant-garde movement, Futurism looked to break society free of the staid and old and could be seen not only in painting and sculpture, but also in ceramics, graphic design, industrial design, interior design, urban design, theatre, film, fashion, textiles, literature, music, architecture and even cooking. The artists featured in the exhibition include Carlo Carrà, Umberto Boccioni, Giacomo Balla, Achille Funi, Gerardo Dottori, Enrico Prampolini, Robero M. Baldessari, Achille Lega, Gino Severini, Fortunato Depero, Luigi Russolo, Primo Conti, Mario Nannini, Julius Evola, Pippo Rizzo, Alberto de Pistoris and Vittirio Corona.
Jutro Poezije | Poetry Morning
Jutro Poezije, which is Croatian for morning of poetry, is among the world's oldest weekly forums for poetry and has held sessions continuously for 54 years. The first meeting, on 28th December 1964, saw famous Croatian poets Gustav Krklec, Vjekoslav Majer and their peers gather in a pub Tingl Tangl to recite poetry and drink in honour of the anniversary of Russian poet Jesenjin's suicide. The meet up became a nomadic weekly before finally settling on the venue in which it's held today, Pod Starim Krovovima, a classic Zagreb pub whose name is translated as Under Old Roofs. Ever since, it has been one of the best and most reliable opportunities to hear Zagreb's top poets, both famous and less known. Much fresh talent and those new to poetry attend and anyone is welcome to perform, in whichever language they speak. The forum's first section contains a main guest performance, after which anybody who wants to share their poetry may take the floor. The atmosphere is Bohemian and friendly and poets expressing themselves in any language are welcomed.by Ivor Kruljac