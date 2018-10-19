Bučijada - Pumpkin Festival

Things to do, Food and drink events Various venues in Ivanić-Grad , Zagreb Friday October 19 2018 - Sunday October 21 2018
Three day festival of pumpkins

This large, three day festival of the pumpkin comes at just the right time of year, not just because it's the harvest time for these sometimes gargantuan vegetables, but also because it's Halloween season. There's an all day programme of events here catering for young and old, with cookery presentations and activities for children. There is usually a music programme attached to, with concerts going on late into the evening.

Venue name: Various venues in Ivanić-Grad
Address:
Ivanić-Grad
10310
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/bucijada/
Static map showing venue location
