Bučijada - Pumpkin Festival
Three day festival of pumpkins
This large, three day festival of the pumpkin comes at just the right time of year, not just because it's the harvest time for these sometimes gargantuan vegetables, but also because it's Halloween season. There's an all day programme of events here catering for young and old, with cookery presentations and activities for children. There is usually a music programme attached to, with concerts going on late into the evening.
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Ivanić-Grad
|Address:
|
Ivanić-Grad
10310
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/bucijada/