Čakovec Zrinski Half Marathon

Named after a famous aristocratic family in Croatia, this is truly a noble quest for runners whose serotonin craves may lead to the lovely Bilogora county town of Čakovec. 21.5 kilometers half marathon, or a lighter, 5 kilometers citizen race is a great way to work upon your condition, from Zrinsko-Frankopanska street all the way to the Trg Republike. Five kilometers race is also a national championship for firefighters which adds additional competitive excitement to the story.