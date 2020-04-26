Čakovec Zrinski Half Marathon
Named after a famous aristocratic family in Croatia, this is truly a noble quest for runners whose serotonin craves may lead to the lovely Bilogora county town of Čakovec. 21.5 kilometers half marathon, or a lighter, 5 kilometers citizen race is a great way to work upon your condition, from Zrinsko-Frankopanska street all the way to the Trg Republike. Five kilometers race is also a national championship for firefighters which adds additional competitive excitement to the story.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/597400094339258
|Various venues in Čakovec
Čakovec
40000
Dates And Times
- Various venues in Čakovec 130 kuna regular half marathon admission fee (150 at the day of the race); 100 kuna regular citizen race admission fee (120 kuna at the day of the race)