Crikvenica Carnival
Weeks of fun build-up before the main procession
There's a great music programme booked to play every Saturday until the middle of February, including Jole on February 1, Maja Šuput on February 8 and Gazde on February 15 with additional events also planned, before the main procession and the theatrical hanging of the prince take place around Tuesday 25 February and Wednesday 26 February.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/592076204690098
|Various venues in Crikvenica
Crikvenica
51260
- Various venues in Crikvenica free of charge
- Various venues in Crikvenica free of charge
- Various venues in Crikvenica free of charge