Crna Ovca Festival

Things to do, Festivals Various venues in Baška , Baska Friday May 15 2020 - Sunday May 17 2020 Free
Crna Ovca festival
1/3
© Luka Tabako Photography
Crna Ovca festival
2/3
© Luka Tabako Photography
Crna Ovca festival
3/3
© Luka Tabako Photography

Time Out says

Crna Ovca, or Black Sheep, is a music festival celebrating lamb meat, sports and culture

Lineup TBA

A weekend festival celebrating lamb, individuality, creativity, island heritage, popular culture, music and sports, held in beautiful Baška on the island of Krk. Last year's soundtrack was provided by some of the biggest names on Croatia's alternative rock scene.  

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/crnaovcaevent
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Baška
Address:
Baška
51523

Dates And Times