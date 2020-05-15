Crna Ovca Festival
Crna Ovca, or Black Sheep, is a music festival celebrating lamb meat, sports and culture
Lineup TBA
A weekend festival celebrating lamb, individuality, creativity, island heritage, popular culture, music and sports, held in beautiful Baška on the island of Krk. Last year's soundtrack was provided by some of the biggest names on Croatia's alternative rock scene.
|https://www.facebook.com/crnaovcaevent
|Various venues in Baška
Baška
51523
