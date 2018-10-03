Croatia sailing etiquette

Don't anchor too close to other boats. Be aware that the wind can change direction quickly and cause you to bang into and potentially damage your boat and others. You definitely don't want to do that as it may put pay to your holiday immediately. Any boats that are already anchored have the right to define the swing radius, so be respectful of that and freely take the advice of others; they may seem over cautious perhaps, but they may have more experience than you in these regards. Although not a steadfast rule of anchoring, it's only right and proper to be respectful of your neighbours in regards to noise; if you're planning to hold a party on your boat, make sure you anchor downwind of your neighbours and at a distance from which you're not going to disturb them. Remember that noise and music especially travels far and uninterrupted across the sea.