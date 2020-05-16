Cross Hill Run Križ: Race of Good Wishes

From the center of Križ, run for five or 10 kilometers around the attractive area of this lovely town located southeast from Zagreb. Arrive early, so you can have enough time to think about your good wishes to write on one of the balloons that will be released before the race start. During one of the three races (one of them being kids run for the youngest), take the opportunity to get acquainted with the local products and stick around for the post-race BBQ for all the participants and afterparty.