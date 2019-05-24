Days of antiquity: Pula Svperiorvm
Swords and sandals take over the centre of Pula with parades of Roman legionaries, gladiator training exercises, music and dancing, and kids' workshops. Most events take place in front of the temple of Jupiter on the main square.
|Various venues in Pula
Pula
|https://www.pulainfo.hr/where/16-dani-antike-pula-svperiorvm-od-8-10-lipnja
- Various venues in Pula free of charge
