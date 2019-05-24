Days of antiquity: Pula Svperiorvm

Things to do, Performances Friday May 24 2019 - Saturday June 15 2019 Free
Arena in Pula
© Istria Tourist Board

Swords and sandals take over the centre of Pula with parades of Roman legionaries, gladiator training exercises, music and dancing, and kids' workshops. Most events take place in front of the temple of Jupiter on the main square. 

Venue name: Various venues in Pula
Address:
Pula

Event website: https://www.pulainfo.hr/where/16-dani-antike-pula-svperiorvm-od-8-10-lipnja
    • Various venues in Pula free of charge
