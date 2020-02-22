Clean up your pup in time for Croatia's first Dog Carnival

It's carnival season across Croatia, with events in Pula and Rijeka attracting humans from far and wide. This year, your canine companion is also catered for. So, kit your dog out in winter running wear, book an appointment at the hound hairdresser's or maybe consider sending them to a spa for some poodle pampering, because they'll need to be in peak condition in order to look pawfect at this competition. You'll be able to see a parade of man's best friend, with all types of dogs transfurmed by fancy and funny hats and costumes at the city's Mars fields. Entrance is free, although the event is a fundraising effort in support of the Fido Association, which, among other activities, helps look after abandoned cats (this particular detail is perhaps best not shared with your dog).