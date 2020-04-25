Du Motion - Dubrovnik Runners’ Days

Fun run and half marathon around the pretty city

Now six years old, these running events welcome people from all over Croatia plus international visitors, who get to see the stunning beauty of Dubrovnik and its surroundings at a time when it's warm enough to enjoy in summer wear, but well before the tourist hordes arrive. There's a half marathon, a race along the ancient Dubrovnik City Walls, a 5-kilometre charity race, a day dedicated to kids and an exhibition attached.