Eight brilliant shows to see at the Croatian National Theatre in Zagreb

Having experienced a revolution in its content and outlook over the last half-decade, the Croatian National Theatre (HNK) in Zagreb no longer stands as merely an impressive monument in the capital city. Rather, it does its best to welcome people of all ages, tastes and nationalities with a varied and exciting programme that veers far from the traditional. With tickets prices even for the most high profile of productions available from 90 kuna, HNK Zagreb stands as one of the most accessible of its kind in any European capital. This spring/summer season holds many great Croatian language dramas, but of greater interest to international (non-Croatian speaking) audiences will be the operas and ballets on offer, featuring internationally renowned guests like French choreographer Angelin Preljoçaj. Alongside special one-offs, such as appearances by Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek and Romanian musician Marius Mihalache, we've collated eight great reasons to visit HNK Zagreb this spring/summer season.