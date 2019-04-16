Eight brilliant shows to see at the Croatian National Theatre in Zagreb
Having experienced a revolution in its content and outlook over the last half-decade, the Croatian National Theatre (HNK) in Zagreb no longer stands as merely an impressive monument in the capital city. Rather, it does its best to welcome people of all ages, tastes and nationalities with a varied and exciting programme that veers far from the traditional. With tickets prices even for the most high profile of productions available from 90 kuna, HNK Zagreb stands as one of the most accessible of its kind in any European capital. This spring/summer season holds many great Croatian language dramas, but of greater interest to international (non-Croatian speaking) audiences will be the operas and ballets on offer, featuring internationally renowned guests like French choreographer Angelin Preljoçaj. Alongside special one-offs, such as appearances by Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek and Romanian musician Marius Mihalache, we've collated eight great reasons to visit HNK Zagreb this spring/summer season.
Peter Pan
A classic fairytale from the United Kingdom, the story of reluctant adolescent Peter Pan is here interpreted in ballet form to a score by one of Croatia's most famous composers of the 20th century, Bruno Bjelinski. Constructed as a ballet for children, this much-loved version is nevertheless a joy for those of any age and continues HNK Zagreb's dynamic programming which aims to make the national theatre accessible to all.
Philosopher's Theatre: Slavoj Žižek
Croatia's leading philosophical event returns. This edition's guest speaker is Slovenian Slavoj Žižek. One of the world's most easily recognisable philosopher's, Žižek's idiosyncratic style and widespread appearances in popular media have earned him an international fame rarely experienced by such academics. Courting controversy, criticism and an attentive and amused audience, Žižek is an outspoken critic of capitalism, neoliberalism and political correctness. He's funny with it, too.
Marius Mihalache: Balkan Fest (Săftița)
Romanian musician and composer Marius Mihalache is one of the world's pre-eminent players of the dulcimer and cimbalon. Stringed instruments that are struck with sticks, like percussion, these instruments are a pre-cursor to the piano and can be found in both European classical and folk musics, the latter particularly in Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, some regions of the former Yugoslavia, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Greece, Belarus and Poland, often as part of gypsy folk troupes. In this globally-touring show, Marius Mihalache combines Romanian music with traditional Balkan musics and improvisation/jazz techniques to explore musics of the region in a fresh and exciting new way. With three decades of an illustrious career already behind him, Mihalache has composed several movie scores and collaborated with some of the greatest names in American music, including many jazz greats, such as Chick Corea, Gloria Gaynor, Nina Simone, Kitaro, Steve Vai, Mike Stern, Billy Cobham, Sergio Mendez, Larry Coryell
Swan Lake
Croatian National Theatre performs ballet's most famous story, 'Swan Lake'. Revisiting this theatre's past performances of the ballet, the HNK troupe operate under the guidance of Croatian choreographer Vladimir Malakhov. A brilliant introduction to ballet and to Tchaikovsky's incredibly famous score.
The Magic Flute
One of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's most admired works, The Magic Flute is a fairytale opera in two parts and was written and then premiered within just a year of the composer's death. The story tells of Prince Tamino who, alongside his eventual companion Papageno, is sent by the Queen of the Night to rescue her daughter Pamina from captivity under the high priest Sarastro.
Ero the joker
'Ero the joker' is a comic opera in three acts by composer Jakov Gotovac and writer Milan Begović and is based on a traditional folk tale which takes place in the countryside of the Dalmatian hinterland. It is the most famous opera ever made in Croatia and the only one to have travelled substantially to theatres outside the country.
Angelin Preljoçaj: The Annunciation / La Stravaganza
World famous choreographer Angelin Preljoçaj returns to Zagreb, this time to introduce two of his works into the permanent repertoire of the Croatian National Theatre. Born and raised in France, though of Balkan heritage, Angelin Preljoçaj was educated in classical ballet and draws from this medium greatly in his resolutely contemporary work. His spectacular pieces have been performed the world over, including 'La Stravaganza' (pictured) which uses immigration, time and America as its key themes. The other piece, 'The Annunciation', takes inspiration from one of the most significant moments within the Abrahamic religions, a source of inspiration to artists for many centuries.
Don Carlos (Don Carlo)
As befitting one of the world's most popular operas, Giuseppe Verdi's 'Don Carlos' has been performed in multiple versions and famously in both French and Italian. In the tale, love is both the key and the complication to the cessation of fighting between the kingdoms of France and Spain.