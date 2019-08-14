Extraordinary pictures of Croatia's National Parks

Discover the very best that nature has to offer in Croatia

National Park Brijuni
© Brijuni National ParkNational Park Brijuni
Roman Villa in National Park Brijuni
© Carole RaddatoRoman Villa in National Park Brijuni
National Park Kornati
© Ivo BiočinaNational Park Kornati
National Park Kornati
© Ivo BiočinaNational Park Kornati
Skradinski Buk in National Park Krka
© Ivan IvankovićSkradinski Buk in National Park Krka
Visovac Monastery in National Park Krka
© Fotoarchive TB County ŠibenikVisovac Monastery in National Park Krka
Mljet National Park
© Ivan BagićMljet National Park
Church of St. Mary in Mljet National Park
© Mljet National Park Church of St. Mary in Mljet National Park
Northern Velebit National Park
© Mladen OgnjenovićNorthern Velebit National Park
Velebitski Klinčić in Northern Velebit National Park
© Np VelebitVelebitski Klinčić in Northern Velebit National Park
Paklenica National Park
© Joachim Bago.jpgPaklenica National Park
Paklenica National Park
© Visit Lika Paklenica National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
© Lukas BischoffPlitvice Lakes National Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
© Veronika SzappanosPlitvice Lakes National Park
Risnjak National Park
© kristofarndtRisnjak National Park
River Kupa in Risnjak National Park
© yolka River Kupa in Risnjak National Park
Croatia has eight fully-fledged National Parks and many more areas protected for their natural beauty. Each of these National Parks are unique and draw appreciation from locals and visitors alike. From the otherworldy archipelago of Kornati and the spectacular waterfalls of Plitvice Lakes and Krka National Park to vast mountains and the paradise islands of Brijuni and Mljet, here are images of the best nature has to offer in Croatia.

