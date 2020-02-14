Fantastic things to do in Zagreb this weekend
Welcome to the weekend with our guide to the best events in the capital. The week is over and it's time to attend concerts, exhibitions and more fabulous events over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Collection for the future - MSU acquisitions
Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art existing in its new building, the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art will showcase over 200 artworks collected through donations and buyouts. Among the inclusions are 'Fitting Abstraction', which in 2014 represented Croatia at the Venice Biennale of Architecture and 'City ǀ Data ǀ Future - Interactions in Hybrid Urban Environment'. The museum was founded in 1954 as the City Gallery of Contemporary Art and since then has been researching, collecting, documenting and presenting to the public works that represent styles and phenomena of contemporary art. Over the last decade, the museum has increased its holdings by over 3000 works, over 200 of which will be displayed here.
Davor Rostuhar: Croatia, full of colour
Just arrived in Zagreb by plane and wondering what all those wonderful pictures are hanging in the baggage claim area? Well, it's an exhibition entitled 'Croatia, full of colour' by well-travelled, Zagreb-based writer and photographer Davor Rostuhar. Welcome!
From imagination to animation: six decades of Zagreb Film
Founded in 1953, Zagreb Film is a Croatian film company known throughout the former Yugoslavia for its animation work. They have produced hundreds of animated films, as well as documentaries, television commercials, educational films and feature films, their most famous characters being Professor Balthazar and Inspector Mask. This multimedia exhibition will showcase the studio's successful history and many of the authors and artists who have worked on its animation from 1956 until today. A selection of over 200 animated films, documentaries and live-action works makes up the sizeable exhibition.
Valentine’s Day on Sljeme
Zagreb’s 1033-metre-high Mount Medvednica is a verdant oasis dotted with oak and beech trees and home to various species, from deer to nesting songbirds. Create your own love nest on Sljeme this Valentine’s Day at Tomislavov Dom, a historic hotel and restaurant built in 1877. The hotel is offering one-night (between 332 and 420 kn per person) and two-night (348 to 425 kn per person per night) romantic stay packages from February 14 through 16. Included are a candlelit dinner with city views and a live acoustic performance by Zagreb musical duo Bruno & Ana.
The Museum of Broken Relationships
Starting as a playfully ironic art installation and subsequently an international touring exhibition, the Museum of Broken Relationships has become one of Zagreb's most unusual and most popular museum attractions since opening in 2010. Housed in one of the Upper Town's finest Baroque mansions, the thematic display takes visitors through a series of different emotions associated with a break-up, illustrated by objects donated by members of the public. An electric toaster donated by a jilted American is accompanied by the laconic comment: ‘When I moved out, and across the country, I took the toaster. That'll show you. How are you going to toast anything now?’ Many exhibits are captioned with the kind of surreal narratives that frequently flow from fraught emotional states. Funny, tragic, fascinating, it was named 'most innovative museum' at the European Museum Awards of 2011.
Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia
Over 100 images taken during Croatia's War Of Independence are presented in Up Close and Personal: War in Croatia, the first official exhibition at the Image Of War Photography Museum. The exhibition holds not only the work of professional Croatian, Serb and world-renowned photographers such as Peter Turnley, Dragoljub Zamurović, Ron Haviv, Christopher Morris, Romeo Ibrišević and Matko Biljak, but also photos donated by the public. Alongside the photographs are the testimonies of those who were caught up in the conflict. The exhibition depicts not only the actual conflict and those who took part but also the aftermath and the people who existed within that environment. Photographs of disturbed and injured participants in the war stand next to those of the distraught and grieving, plus those of children who make a playground in the scorched earth, destruction and rubble.
Art and Life Are One: the “Earth” Association of Artists 1929-1935
Founded ninety years ago, Zemlja or ‘Earth’ was one of the most influential movements in the history of Croatian art. As this major exhibition demonstrates, the artists who came together under the Zemlja banner shaped a distinctive Croatian visual style that is still very much around today. The main aim of the Zemlja group was to develop an art that could attract a broad public and also function as a critique of an unjust society. According to Zemlja, art should play a documentary role in recording what life in the then Kingdom of Yugoslavia was really like: it was no longer enough to idealize the peasantry as some kind of folkloric national bedrock clad in traditional costumes, you also had to describe rural poverty and do something about it. The other key aspect of the Zemlja philosophy was the creation of an authentically local art that would have local roots, and which would not simply be an extension of the latest art trend from Berlin or Paris. Most talented painter of the group was Krsto Hegedušić (1901-1975), an artist committed to depicting the realities of rural and working-class life. Together with painters Juraj Plančić, Ivan Tabaković and Oton Postružnik, he arranged exhibitions which had a clear socialist message. They formed the Zemlja movement in 1929, with architect Drago Ibler writing the manifesto. ‘You have to live the life of your times’ it declared, ‘because art and life are one.’ Hegedušić was also was a key sponsor of the self-taught village pain
AntiValentinovo
Fifth occurrence of this large, annual indoor party. Taking place over a weekend, this year sees each night hold a distinct theme. On Friday 14 February 14 there's a retro party with the big domestic stars of the eighties and nineties including I Bee, Minea & Ella, Alka Vuica, Neki to vole vruće, Kuzma & Shaka Zulu and DJ Kneža. The second day, Saturday 15 February features names from the alternative rock scene including Let 3 (pictured) plus guests and Overflow, Ogenj, Paraf and M.O.R.T.
Sergej Ćetkovic Concert
Touted as one of music’s greatest romantics and one of the region’s best musicians, Sergej Ćetković will grace Arena Zagreb with a repertoire full of love ballads on February 14. Originally from Montenegro, the singer represented his country at the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest and has been delighting audiences across the region since. His Valentine’s Day concert begins at 8pm on February 14, with ticket prices starting at 120 kn.
Valentine’s Day Clubbing in Zagreb
Whether you’re looking to forget your love-related sorrows or party in the name of passion, Zagreb’s club scene has you covered for Valentine’s. At Jazz Cabaret Club Kontesa, Caribbean music band Caiman Verde (formed on February 14 in 2003) will perform, with tickets starting at 40 kn. For hip-hop and R&B lovers, event group RNB Confusion is hosting a Drunk in Love Valentine’s Special at Opera Club for 40 kn per person. House fans can head to Boogaloo, where world-famous Grammy award-winning DJ David Morales will be performing: entrance starts at 120 kn a pop, with 350 kn VIP packages for two that come with a bottle of champagne or wine available.