Festival Of Strawberries And Champagne

Things to do, Food and drink events Saturday May 11 2019 - Sunday May 12 2019 Free
This festival celebrates one of the most famous fruits grown around the area and pairs them with the sparkling wines made in the region. Try various domestic and local champagnes, sparkling wines, juicy strawberries and strawberry treats.

Venue name: Castle Erdödy in Jastrebarsko
Address: Jaska
Jastrebarsko
10450
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2618090901599078
