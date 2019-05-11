Festival Of Strawberries And Champagne
1/2
2/2
Festival of strawberries and sparkling wine
This festival celebrates one of the most famous fruits grown around the area and pairs them with the sparkling wines made in the region. Try various domestic and local champagnes, sparkling wines, juicy strawberries and strawberry treats.
|Venue name:
|Castle Erdödy in Jastrebarsko
|Address:
|
Jaska
Jastrebarsko
10450
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2618090901599078
-
- Castle Erdödy in Jastrebarsko free of charge
-
- Castle Erdödy in Jastrebarsko free of charge