Fireworks Festival
The sky above Bundek Lake lights up with a kaleidoscopic display of fireworks and pyrotechnic treats, accompanied by live concerts, beer and street food stalls.
|Venue name:
|Bundek Park
|Address:
|
Bundek Park
Zagreb
10000
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/854566391544293
- Bundek Park 20 kunas daily ticket; 50 kunas festival ticket; free of charge entrance for children up to 110 cm of height
