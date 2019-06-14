Fireworks Festival

Things to do, Fireworks Bundek Park , Zagreb Friday June 14 2019 - Sunday June 16 2019
Fireworks Festival

The sky above Bundek Lake lights up with a kaleidoscopic display of fireworks and pyrotechnic treats, accompanied by live concerts, beer and street food stalls.

Venue name: Bundek Park
Address: Bundek Park
Zagreb
10000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/854566391544293
Static map showing venue location
    • Bundek Park 20 kunas daily ticket; 50 kunas festival ticket; free of charge entrance for children up to 110 cm of height
