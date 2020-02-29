Neighbourhood run in west Zagreb

Organised since 2018, 'Five in the hood' is a 5 kilometre urban race through the streets and green areas of the Špansko and Vrapče neighbourhoods which has the aim of promoting sport and encouraging residents to recreate in their local community. The first edition of the race featured 300 competitors across all categories and as of this year, the race is on the calendar of the Croatian Athletic Association. The meeting point and start line is Vida Došena ulica, where the street intersects with Trga Ivan Kukuljević. There are multiple categories, assigned by age and weight, allowing for competitors of any ability, experience and years. The main 5 kilometre stint has an entry fee o 10 kuna, there's a 1 kilometre race with a fee of 60 kuna and children's races of either 100 or 200 metres which both have an entry fee of 40 kuna. Race fees include refreshments and go towards race pries, which exist for all categories. The race is particularly welcoming to foreign nationals and more info can be obtained here: sakfitzazivot@gmail.com