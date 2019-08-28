Fotosofia

© Marija Stanković
© Ana Mitrović
© Tea Jagodić
© Denis Jagdži
© Nikola Franjić
© Tanja Bažalac
© Milan Đekić

Short exhibition of student photography

The 14th edition of an annual photo seminar lead by established Croatian photographer Damir Hoyka culminates with an exhibition of photos made by his seminar participants. This year's six-day seminar focussed on artistic photography with the results, submitted by 15 participants, to be presented at this short stay exhibition.

 

https://www.facebook.com/events/871122503269566
Venue name: Archaeological museum gallery
Address: Pavla Hatza 6
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Fri Midday-6pm; Sat Midday-3pm. Sun closed

