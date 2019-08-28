Fotosofia
Time Out says
Short exhibition of student photography
The 14th edition of an annual photo seminar lead by established Croatian photographer Damir Hoyka culminates with an exhibition of photos made by his seminar participants. This year's six-day seminar focussed on artistic photography with the results, submitted by 15 participants, to be presented at this short stay exhibition.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/871122503269566
|Venue name:
|Archaeological museum gallery
|Address:
|
Pavla Hatza 6
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Fri Midday-6pm; Sat Midday-3pm. Sun closed
Dates And Times
- Archaeological museum gallery free of charge
- Archaeological museum gallery free of charge
- Archaeological museum gallery free of charge
- Archaeological museum gallery free of charge