Giant MTB Winter League - XC by bike to Roč

Monster cross country bike race for all ages

7th annual edition of this bicycle race of the Giant MTB League of Istria and Kvarner. There are multiple categories, set by age and sex, welcoming entrants from every demographic. The race for children starts at midday and has a unique route. The main race starts at 12.26pm. Race registration fees of 50 kuna - 70 kuna include a hot meal served afterwards. For racers wanting to compete in the whole league, there is a 20 kuna surcharge, with the number you are issued with being valid for the whole season.



