Giant MTB Winter League - XC Ronjgi

Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Ronjgi , Kvarner Sunday March 8 2020
The Finals ZLIK - XCO Režanci 2018
© GIANT mtb Zlik

Time Out says

Race around the Kvarner hinterland

Round 8 of the Giant MTB Winter League - XC Ronjgi. The children's race starts on its own exclusive route at around midday with the main race starting at 12:26. After the race, all participants are provided with a warm meal. 50 registration in advance with on-the-day registration costing 70 kuna. There is no fee for the children's race.

RECOMMENDED: More great sports events in Croatia where you can join in

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/172412350685997
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Ronjgi
Address:
Ronjgi
51216

Dates And Times