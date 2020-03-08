Giant MTB Winter League - XC Ronjgi
Race around the Kvarner hinterland
Round 8 of the Giant MTB Winter League - XC Ronjgi. The children's race starts on its own exclusive route at around midday with the main race starting at 12:26. After the race, all participants are provided with a warm meal. 50 registration in advance with on-the-day registration costing 70 kuna. There is no fee for the children's race.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/172412350685997
|Various venues in Ronjgi
Ronjgi
51216
70 kuna admission fee