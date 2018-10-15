Good Food Festival Dubrovnik

Seven day food and drink festival in Dubrovnik

A gastronomic treat for all lovers of good food and drinks as the fifth edition of the festival takes place across, and outside of, many of Dubrovnik's top eateries. Growing in stature and appreciation year upon year, the festival has now expanded to last a full seven days

Several workshops and talks will take place during the festival, including the preparation of Dubrovnik sweets, traditional Croatian dishes, food styling, food photography, creating cocktails and craft beer. The central event of the festival will be the traditional Dinner with a Famous Chef, which features a gourmet program that is accompanied by a music programme.

The highlight of the Good Food Festival is the famous Dubrovnik Table which occurs on 21 October. This table stretches along the entire span of Stradun in the city, with many Dubrovnik hotels and restaurants, winemakers, pastry chefs and top kitchens presenting food, all of which can be sampled for an extremely low price. All proceeds from this event will go to charity, namely the Down Syndrome Association and Association for People with Intellectual

Difficulties