Grmi Grma Eco Culture Festival
Time Out says
The 8th edition of this manifestation in woods on the western side of Zagreb keeps bringing ecology ideals merged with exciting cultural content to promote a better and sustainable lifestyle. With more and more local organisations joining to create content for this event there will be lots of DIY workshops covering music, painting, and more. Follow the festival's Facebook page to get more information as they announce it.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1551590751673945
|Venue name:
|Forest Park Grmoščica
|Address:
|
Vatrogasne stube 8
Zagreb
10000
Dates And Times
