Grmi Grma Eco Culture Festival

Things to do, Festivals Forest Park Grmoščica , Zagreb Saturday June 13 2020 - Sunday June 14 2020
Grmi Grma Eco Cultural Festival
© Tin Bedenko

Time Out says

The 8th edition of this manifestation in woods on the western side of Zagreb keeps bringing ecology ideals merged with exciting cultural content to promote a better and sustainable lifestyle. With more and more local organisations joining to create content for this event there will be lots of DIY workshops covering music, painting, and more. Follow the festival's Facebook page to get more information as they announce it. 

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1551590751673945
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Forest Park Grmoščica
Address: Vatrogasne stube 8
Zagreb
10000

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news