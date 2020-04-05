Hendrix half

Annual half marathon set around the Hendrix bridge

Annual half marathon set around the Hendrix bridge, south-west of Zagreb city centre, and which crosses the Sava river. Organised by the Atletski Klub Sljeme, there's a 21-kilometre race and a 5-kilometre race each with male and female categories. There are refreshments, t-shirts and prizes for the winners and runners up and race entry fees range between 50 kuna and 170 kuna. The race does allow walk-up entrants, arriving on the day of the race without pre-registration, but it's much cheaper to enter if you apply in advance, which you can do here.