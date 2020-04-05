Hendrix Half
Time Out says
Annual half marathon set around the Hendrix bridge
Annual half marathon set around the Hendrix bridge, south-west of Zagreb city centre, and which crosses the Sava river. Organised by the Atletski Klub Sljeme, there's a 21-kilometre race and a 5-kilometre race each with male and female categories. There are refreshments, t-shirts and prizes for the winners and runners up and race entry fees range between 50 kuna and 170 kuna. The race does allow walk-up entrants, arriving on the day of the race without pre-registration, but it's much cheaper to enter if you apply in advance, which you can do here.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/436711923913420
|Venue name:
|Hendrix Bridge
|Address:
|
Across Sava River
Zagreb
10000
Dates And Times
-
- Hendrix Bridge 140 kuna half marathon admission; 50 kuna 5K admission (until February 29); 170 kuna half marathon admission; 70 kuna 5K admission (from March 1)