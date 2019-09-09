In pictures: 33 stunning seaside attractions in Croatia

Discover the most awe-inspiring seaside attractions in Croatia

Trsteno: Fountain Neptune at the Arbotreum
1/33
© nadtochiyTrsteno: Fountain Neptune at the Arbotreum
Ston: Fortress and walls in Mali Ston
2/33
© Tomasz PacynaSton: Fortress and walls in Mali Ston
Primošten
3/33
© Lukas BischoffPrimošten
Biograd na Moru
4/33
© Oleksii KarpenkoBiograd na Moru
Lopud
5/33
© Dario BajurinLopud
Nin: The Queen's Beach
6/33
© Velid Jakupović / Nin Tourism BoardNin: The Queen's Beach
Zadar: Greeting to the Sun
7/33
© Ivan VukšaZadar: Greeting to the Sun
Split: Diocletian's Peristyle
8/33
© Split Tourism BoardSplit: Diocletian's Peristyle
Rijeka
9/33
© Rijeka 2020 European Capital of CultureRijeka
Omiš
10/33
© Omiš Tourism BoardOmiš
Opatija: Maiden with the Seagull
11/33
© Ivan SmukOpatija: Maiden with the Seagull
Poreč
12/33
© Poreč Tourism BoardPoreč
Pelješac
13/33
© Marko ŠarenacPelješac
Pula
14/33
© conceptwPula
Vis: Stiniva bay
15/33
© xbrchxVis: Stiniva bay
Brela
16/33
© xbrchxBrela
Rovinj: Traditional regatta 'Batana'
17/33
© Eco Museum BatanaRovinj: Traditional regatta 'Batana'
Dugi Otok: Veli Rat
18/33
© Dugi Otok Tourism BoardDugi Otok: Veli Rat
Dubrovnik
19/33
© fjakaDubrovnik
Rab
20/33
© Gergely ZsolnaiRab
Šibenik: St. Nicholas Fortress
21/33
© Šibenik Tourism BoardŠibenik: St. Nicholas Fortress
Molat
22/33
© Zadar Tourism BoardMolat
Lošinj: Čikat bay
23/33
© Lošinj Hotels & VillasLošinj: Čikat bay
Žirje
24/33
© Šibenik Tourism BoardŽirje
Brač
25/33
© mezzotintBrač
Cavtat
26/33
© fjakaCavtat
Baška
27/33
© Baška Tourism BoardBaška
Hvar
28/33
© Hvar Tourism BoardHvar
Korčula
29/33
© Andrea TedeschiKorčula
Silba
30/33
© Silba Tourism BoardSilba
Rabac
31/33
© Rabac Tourism BoardRabac
Vrsar
32/33
© Vrsar Tourism BoardVrsar
Trogir
33/33
© KookayTrogir
By Time Out contributors
Croatia's 1800km of coastline and 1,200 islands offer a huge amount of diversity, and you'll find stunning turquoise waters all along the Adriatic. Some destinations, however, will stop you in your tracks. That's why we've put together this gallery of the most impressive seaside attractions in Croatia. Take a look and start planning your summer 2020.

