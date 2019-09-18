In pictures: remarkable animals in Croatia

Admire beautiful animals enjoying their natural habitat in Croatia

Otter
© S. Hermann & F. RichterOtter
Otter
© AirwolfhoundOtter
Common kingfisher
© Lubos HouskaCommon kingfisher
Common kingfisher
© Lubos HouskaCommon kingfisher
European pond turtle
© Onkel RamirezEuropean pond turtle
Mole
© Dirk (Beeki®) SchumacherMole
Mole
© Andy MuirMole
Bat
© Park prirode MedvednicaBat
Bat
© Park prirode MedvednicaBat
European bee-eater
© Gavin TuttEuropean bee-eater
European bee-eater
© Lubos HouskaEuropean bee-eater
European tree frog
© Paul Asman and Jill LenobleEuropean tree frog
Aesculapian snake
© Mircea NitaAesculapian snake
Hazel dormouse
© Frank VassenHazel dormouse
Griffon vulture
© christelsGriffon vulture
Griffon vulture
© christelsGriffon vulture
Common sandpiper
© Bishnu SarangiCommon sandpiper
European hamster
© Ivan RadicEuropean hamster
Black Stork
© Kurt KBlack Stork
Long-tailed tit
© Alexas_FotosLong-tailed tit
Long-tailed tit
© Hans BennLong-tailed tit
Sand Martin
© Mike PrinceSand Martin
Danube crested newt
© Priroda Varaždinske županijeDanube crested newt
Agile frog
© Laurent LeboisAgile frog
Little tern
© Laurie BoyleLittle tern
Horned viper
© Andrea BohlHorned viper
European green lizard
© Priroda Varaždinske ŽupanijeEuropean green lizard
Sand lizard
© Priroda Varaždinske ŽupanijeSand lizard
Smooth snake
© Frank VassenSmooth snake
White stork
© Alexas_FotosWhite stork
White tailed Eagle
© Piotr KrześlakWhite tailed Eagle
Brown bear
© lightpoetBrown bear
By Ivor Kruljac |
Besides its breathtaking coastline and historical treasures, Croatia also has lots of beautiful wildlife to offer - and many species are protected. From the brown bears of Lika to the Griffon vultures of Cres island, take a look of this gallery of the most amazing animals that live in Croatia.

