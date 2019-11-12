In pictures: Split Format

Now in its second year, the Split Format photography exhibition is one of autumn's key art events in Croatia's second city. Organised by city's 100-year-old and nationally protected Fotoklub Split, the event has a Mediterranean theme this year and will features workshops, lectures and equipment showcases. The main competition this year features Mediterranean photo essays with some of the work of the three finalists, Israeli photographer Aviram Bar-Akiva and local stars Milan Šabić and Brigita Ercegović, being displayed here.