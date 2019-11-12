In pictures: Split Format

By Time Out contributors
Aviram Bar-Akiva: Winner of the International photography award 'Mediteran'
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva: Winner of the International photography award 'Mediteran'
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Aviram Bar-Akiva
© Aviram Bar-AkivaAviram Bar-Akiva
Brigita Ecimović
© Brigita EcimovićBrigita Ecimović
Brigita Ecimović
© Brigita EcimovićBrigita Ecimović
Brigita Ecimović
© Brigita EcimovićBrigita Ecimović
Brigita Ecimović
© Brigita EcimovićBrigita Ecimović
Brigita Ecimović
© Brigita EcimovićBrigita Ecimović
Brigita Ecimović
© Brigita EcimovićBrigita Ecimović
Brigita Ecimović
© Brigita EcimovićBrigita Ecimović
Brigita Ecimović
© Brigita EcimovićBrigita Ecimović
Brigita Ecimović
© Brigita EcimovićBrigita Ecimović
Brigita Ecimović
© Brigita EcimovićBrigita Ecimović
Milan Sabić
© Milan SabićMilan Sabić
Milan Sabić
© Milan SabićMilan Sabić
Milan Sabić
© Milan SabićMilan Sabić
Milan Sabić
© Milan SabićMilan Sabić
Milan Sabić
© Milan SabićMilan Sabić
Milan Sabić
© Milan SabićMilan Sabić
Milan Sabić
© Milan SabićMilan Sabić
Milan Sabić
© Milan SabićMilan Sabić
Milan Sabić
© Milan SabićMilan Sabić
Milan Sabić
© Milan SabićMilan Sabić

Now in its second year, the Split Format photography exhibition is one of autumn's key art events in Croatia's second city. Organised by city's 100-year-old and nationally protected Fotoklub Split, the event has a Mediterranean theme this year and will features workshops, lectures and equipment showcases. The main competition this year features Mediterranean photo essays with some of the work of the three finalists, Israeli photographer Aviram Bar-Akiva and local stars Milan Šabić and Brigita Ercegović, being displayed here.

