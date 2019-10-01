In pictures: street styles from Zagreb this weekend
We hit the streets in search of distinctive style this weekend
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
6/17
7/17
8/17
9/17
10/17
11/17
12/17
13/17
14/17
15/17
16/17
17/17
|
Advertising
The Croatian capital is full of individual characters and there's lots of inspiration to be found on the city streets. Time Out's photographer snapped some of the most distinctively dressed people in the city over the weekend - get some inspiration (or spot yourself) in this photo gallery.
Advertising