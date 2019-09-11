In pictures: the most beautiful places in Continental Croatia

Zagorje
1/41
© Ivo BiočinaZagorje
Lonjsko Polje
2/41
© Lonjsko Polje Nature ParkLonjsko Polje
Žumberak
3/41
© Ivo BiočinaŽumberak
Petrova Gora
4/41
© Sandor BordasPetrova Gora
Karlovac
5/41
© Digitalni TisakKarlovac
Kutjevo
6/41
© Kutjevo Tourism BoardKutjevo
Kutjevo
7/41
© Kutjevo Tourism BoardKutjevo
Trakošćan
8/41
© TrakošćanTrakošćan
Kopački Rit Nature Park
9/41
© Kopački Rit Nature ParkKopački Rit Nature Park
Kopački Rit Nature Park
10/41
© Kopački Rit Nature ParkKopački Rit Nature Park
Kopački Rit Nature Park
11/41
© Kopački Rit Nature ParkKopački Rit Nature Park
Plitvice Lakes National Park
12/41
© Eunika SopotnickaPlitvice Lakes National Park
Samobor
13/41
© Samobor Tourism BoardSamobor
Bjelovar
14/41
© Bjelovar Tourism BoardBjelovar
Donji Miholjac
15/41
© Donji Miholjac Tourism BoardDonji Miholjac
Papuk Nature Park
16/41
© Ivo BiočinaPapuk Nature Park
Papuk Nature Park
17/41
© Ivo BiočinaPapuk Nature Park
Papuk Nature Park
18/41
© Ivo BiočinaPapuk Nature Park
Zagreb
19/41
© Davor RostuharZagreb
Osijek
20/41
© Mike_68Osijek
Sisak
21/41
© Sisak Tourism BoardSisak
Slavonski Brod
22/41
© Slavonski Brod Tourism BoardSlavonski Brod
Čakovec
23/41
© Čakovec Tourism BoardČakovec
Ilok
24/41
© I. Miličević/Ilok Tourism BoardIlok
Rastoke
25/41
© Slunj Tourism BoardRastoke
Krapina
26/41
© Divna JakšićKrapina
Vukovar
27/41
© Ivo BiočinaVukovar
Đakovo
28/41
© Đakovo Tourism BoardĐakovo
Našice
29/41
© Našice Tourism BoardNašice
Ivanščica
30/41
© Hrvatsko Planinarsko Društvo IvanščicaIvanščica
Koprivnica
31/41
© Grad KoprivnicaKoprivnica
Varaždin
32/41
© Ivo BiočinaVaraždin
Vinkovci
33/41
© Vinkovci Tourism BoardVinkovci
Valpovo
34/41
© Valpovo Tourism BoardValpovo
Nova Gradiška
35/41
© Nova Gradiška Tourism BoardNova Gradiška
Daruvar (Spa)
36/41
© Miran HusakDaruvar (Spa)
Požega
37/41
© Grad PožegaPožega
Zagorje
38/41
© ZagorjeZagorje
Zagorje
39/41
© Ivo BiočinaZagorje
Zagorje
40/41
© Ivo BiočinaZagorje
Crna Mlaka
41/41
© JU Zeleni prsten Zagrebačke županijeCrna Mlaka
There's no getting around it; Croatia's coastal cities are swamped with tourists, and anyone seeking rural seclusion should turn their gaze inland. Looking for a city break? Try the handsome fortress town of Bjelovar where you can tuck into paprika-laden goulash and local craft beer. Seeking a wild retreat? The extravagantly green wetlands of Kopački rit are packed with untouched wildlife. Craving the beach? Just an hour from Zagreb, Karlovac is known for its city beaches and the cascading waterfalls of Mrežnica river. Nearby, the photogenic village of Rastoke offers kayaking, hidden caves and speciality dishes of baked river trout. These are just a few of the most fabulous places you'll discover in Croatia's backcountry. See this gallery for the best of Continental Croatia.

