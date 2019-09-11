In pictures: the most beautiful places in Continental Croatia

There's no getting around it; Croatia's coastal cities are swamped with tourists, and anyone seeking rural seclusion should turn their gaze inland. Looking for a city break? Try the handsome fortress town of Bjelovar where you can tuck into paprika-laden goulash and local craft beer. Seeking a wild retreat? The extravagantly green wetlands of Kopački rit are packed with untouched wildlife. Craving the beach? Just an hour from Zagreb, Karlovac is known for its city beaches and the cascading waterfalls of Mrežnica river. Nearby, the photogenic village of Rastoke offers kayaking, hidden caves and speciality dishes of baked river trout. These are just a few of the most fabulous places you'll discover in Croatia's backcountry. See this gallery for the best of Continental Croatia.