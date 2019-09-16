In pictures: Zagreb street style

Time Out's photographer zooms in on the most stylish and interesting people in Zagreb

Fashionable Zagreb
1/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
2/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
3/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
4/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
5/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
6/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
7/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
8/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
9/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
10/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
11/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
12/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
13/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
14/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
15/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
16/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
17/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
18/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
19/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
20/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
21/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
22/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
23/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
24/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
25/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
26/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
27/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
28/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
29/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
30/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
31/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
32/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
33/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
34/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
35/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
36/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
37/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
38/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
39/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
40/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
41/42
Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
Fashionable Zagreb
42/42
© Mirna Pibernik/ Time Out Croatia
By Time Out contributors |
Advertising

The Croatian capital is a stylish place, and there's heaps of sartorial inspiration to be found on the city streets. Time Out's photographer has snapped the most fashionable street styles from this weekend - get some inspiration (or spot yourself) in this fabulous photo gallery.

Advertising