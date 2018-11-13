Interliber
Croatia's largest literary event
Interliber is the largest literary event in Croatia and is a platform for the promotion of books, writers, reading, science, knowledge and teaching tools. It brings together the most important publishers and bookstores. This is the event's 41st occurrence.
|Venue name:
|Zagreb Fair
|Contact:
|Address:
|
15
Avenija Dubrovnik
Zagreb
10000
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/242968329726253
