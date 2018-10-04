Istra & Craft Beer Fest

The first edition of Istria's Craft Beer Festival, with an exciting music programme attached

If free-flowing craft beer, street food and some of the biggest names in Croatian rock sounds appealing (and why wouldn't it?) check out the first edition of Istra & Craft Beer Festival, set in the ancient seaside town of Poreč. As the heat of summer recedes, you can spend the afternoon in the tents by the waterside, perusing the stands of independent breweries and sampling all that's on offer. The first day is reserved for beer and food, followed by a fabulous music programme across the festival's last three days. Provocative Rijeka rock band LET 3 bring their fun show to proceedings on the Friday. On Saturday, Istrian band Big Wave perform prior to longstanding Croatian hip-hop act TBF. The final evening on Sunday 7 October sees two headliners perform, with Zagreb's Letu Štuke taking to the stage first, followed by the fortuitously-titled rock legends Hladno Pivo (Cold beer.) All four days are free, although of course you have to pay for your own beers.