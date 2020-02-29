Istra Trek

14-year-old orientation, trekking and hiking event

A 14-year-old event which takes place in a different location each year, showcasing the incredibly varied terrain of this beautiful region. Hilltop villages, river valleys, impervious forests, coastal views and medieval towns have previously formed the backdrops to this nomadic event, of which simple orientation is a part. There are three different sections to the trek, allowing people of any age and ability to take part. The most difficult course is named Ultra and will take determined trekkers through an at-times unforgiving route. The Challenger course is an exercise in classic orientation and runs from 20 - 25 kilometres in length at 1000 metres in altitude in places. The Light course offers a short, nice trekking experience for beginners and features a 10 - 15 kilometres route.