Jadranka Fatur exhibition

One of leading Croatian artists working within the field of photorealism, Zagreb-born Jadranka Fatur has been exhibiting her works of hyperrealism since 1972. She is known across the globe. In this, her first retrospective in her hometown, Zagreb's Museum of Contemporary Art have placed Jadranka Fatur's work centre stage, but also within the wider context of photorealism. Alongside Fatur's works are placed pieces by younger generations of Croatian artists, such as Zlatan Vehabović, Stjepan Čandrk and Stipan Tadić, who also work in this distinct area and who have been inspired by Fatur. The exhibition also includes work by some of the best known international artists working in photorealism, including Malcolm Morley, Richard Estes and Don Eddy. Their works on show are being seen for the first time in Zagreb. Around 50 large oil paintings on canvas by Jadranka Fatur are on display, as well as a multitude of drawings, watercolors, photographs and accompanying documentation which illuminate the process of her creation