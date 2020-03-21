Kalnik Trail

Kalnik Trail
© Vedran Slijepcevic

The first day of spring can best be celebrated by breathing some fresh air and getting some recreation done. The Kalnik village in Central Croatia, just by the mountain range of the same name couldn't be a better place. From the center of the village, head to the mountains in one of three trails you find to be most custom to your abilities and experience. The Bor trail is the shortest with 6.3. kilometers, followed by Peca (16.7 km) and Gabrinovec (31.8 km).  

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2730441037018038
Venue name: Various venues in Kalnik
Kalnik
48269

    100 kuna start package admission fee (until February 24); 150 kuna start package admission fee (until the day of the race).