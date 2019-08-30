Karlovac Beer Days
Prljavo Kazalište, Psihomodo Pop, Vojko V, Pips, Chips & Videoclips, Svemirko, Mašinko, Kawasaki 3P, High5 and more.
33th edition of this popular, local music, beer and food festival, featuring prominent Croatian rock musicians, plus rap, punk and trap musicians, and many other activities.
|Venue name:
|Various Venues in Karlovac
|Address:
|
Karlovac
47000
|Event website:
|https://www.danipiva.net
-
- Various Venues in Karlovac free of charge
-
- Various Venues in Karlovac free of charge
-
- Various Venues in Karlovac free of charge