Karlovac Beer Days

Things to do, Festivals Various Venues in Karlovac , Karlovac Friday August 30 2019 - Tuesday September 3 2019 Free
Prljavo kazalište
Prljavo Kazalište, Psihomodo Pop, Vojko V, Pips, Chips & Videoclips, Svemirko, Mašinko, Kawasaki 3P, High5 and more.

33th edition of this popular, local music, beer and food festival, featuring prominent Croatian rock musicians, plus rap, punk and trap musicians, and many other activities.

Karlovac
47000
Event website: https://www.danipiva.net
