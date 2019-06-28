Karlovac Hot Air Ballon Festival

A spectacular hot air balloon event, one of Croatia's largest

The second largest hot air balloon event in Croatia sees the skies above the city prettily decorated with colourful blimps. For three days they will appear above Karlovac, offering rides to those who book in advance. One of the most spectacular aspects of the event are the evening shows, in which the balloons take to the skies after dark, the flames from inside impressively lighting up not only the balloons themselves but also the night sky for miles around. Aside from nighttimes, most of the flight action takes place from very early in the morning. Part of the Karlovac Summer Stage festival of events.