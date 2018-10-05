Kestenijada - Chestnut Festival
A four day festival of chestnuts
A traditional festival of chestnuts, harvested at this time of year from all around this region. This family-friendly event manages to attract a remarkable 40, 000 people nover its duration with people of all ages tucking into roasted chestnuts. There's a tourist train ride, trips down the river and trails through the trees, a music programme and an exhibition too.
|Turistička zajednica grada Hrvatska Kostajnica
Trg Nikole Šubića Zrinskog 1
Kostajnica
44430
|7am-3pm Mon-Thurs, 8am-3pm Fri