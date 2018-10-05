Kestenijada - Chestnut Festival

Things to do, Food and drink events Turistička zajednica grada Hrvatska Kostajnica , Sisak Friday October 5 2018 - Monday October 8 2018
Kestenijada - Chestnut Festival
© Pexels

A four day festival of chestnuts

A traditional festival of chestnuts, harvested at this time of year from all around this region. This family-friendly event manages to attract a remarkable 40, 000 people nover its duration with people of all ages tucking into roasted chestnuts. There's a tourist train ride, trips down the river and trails through the trees, a music programme and an exhibition too.

Venue name: Turistička zajednica grada Hrvatska Kostajnica
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: Trg Nikole Šubića Zrinskog 1
Kostajnica
44430
Opening hours: 7am-3pm Mon-Thurs, 8am-3pm Fri
Static map showing venue location
    • Turistička zajednica grada Hrvatska Kostajnica Free
    • Turistička zajednica grada Hrvatska Kostajnica Free
    • Turistička zajednica grada Hrvatska Kostajnica Free
    • Turistička zajednica grada Hrvatska Kostajnica Free