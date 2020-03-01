Kostrena Mountain Trail

Kostrena
A beautifully scented route through Kostrena mountain territory

13 kilometre and 8.5 kilometre of mountain runs can represent quite a challenge for any runner, but when you are in small and picturesque Kostrena, nothing seems too hard. The racing trail starts and ends at Kostrena and showcases hidden gems of a district filled with drystone walls and nature, wild herbs and plants such as absinthe, sage, thyme and snowdrops mesmerising you along the way.

