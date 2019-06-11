Labin Tuesday Night Tours

Things to do, Walks and tours Various venues in Labin , Istria Tuesday June 11 2019 - Tuesday September 10 2019 Free
Also part of the open-air festival at neighbouring Rabac, visitors to Labin between mid-June and mid-September can enjoy a free five-language sightseeing tour of the town, led by a local guide. Medieval secrets and legends, the mining industry and the famous Labin republic are explained as the group is taken round the streets, sights and Baroque palaces of the historic centre.

