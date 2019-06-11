Labin Tuesday Night Tours
Also part of the open-air festival at neighbouring Rabac, visitors to Labin between mid-June and mid-September can enjoy a free five-language sightseeing tour of the town, led by a local guide. Medieval secrets and legends, the mining industry and the famous Labin republic are explained as the group is taken round the streets, sights and Baroque palaces of the historic centre.
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Labin
|Address:
|
Labin
52220
|Event website:
|http://rabacopenair.com/en
-
- Various venues in Labin free of charge
-
- Various venues in Labin free of charge
-
- Various venues in Labin free of charge