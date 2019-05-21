Let Them Eat Cake: Food in Art

Things to do, Exhibitions Art Pavilion , Zagreb Tuesday May 21 2019 - Sunday July 7 2019
Let Them Eat Cake: Food in Art
Images of food (and the lack of it) in painting, sculpture and multi-media art from the nineteenth century to the present, focusing on the politics of nutrition as well as the aesthetics of a good feed.

Venue name: Art Pavilion
Address: Trg kralja Tomislava 22
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon closed, Tue-Thur 11am-8pm, Fri 11am-9pm, Sat-Sun 11am-8pm. Last friday in the month 11am-10pm.
Transport: Trams 2, 4, 6, 9, 13 to Glavni kolodvor
Event website: https://www.umjetnicki-paviljon.hr/en/exhibitions/exhibitions-announcements
