Liburnia Film Festival

Things to do, Film events Monday August 26 2019 - Friday August 30 2019
Liburnia Film Festival
© Marin Mester

Now in its seventeenth year, the Liburnia Film Festival is a niche affair devoted exclusively to the best recent Croatian documentaries. Bearing in mind that it gives out best-film prizes, it has become a pretty important showcase. A selection of full-lengths and shorts are screened over a five-day period, very often with a band or a DJ to round off each evening’s projections on Opatija's summer stage.

Venue name: Opatija Summer Stage
Address: Zert bb
Opatija
51410
Event website: http://liburniafilmfestival.com/en
