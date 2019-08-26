Liburnia Film Festival
Now in its seventeenth year, the Liburnia Film Festival is a niche affair devoted exclusively to the best recent Croatian documentaries. Bearing in mind that it gives out best-film prizes, it has become a pretty important showcase. A selection of full-lengths and shorts are screened over a five-day period, very often with a band or a DJ to round off each evening’s projections on Opatija's summer stage.
|Venue name:
|Opatija Summer Stage
|Address:
|
Zert bb
Opatija
51410
|Event website:
|http://liburniafilmfestival.com/en