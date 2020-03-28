Life on Mars Trail

Three trail races through an alien landscape

The landscape of Metajna canyon resembles planet Mars, with the exception of the soothing sea air which breezes through the site. The Challenger trail stretches through 23 kilometres of marked trail and mountain routes. For those who want to be active, but not exceed their ability, there's a 14-kilometre Active route which will also supply a solid dose of Serotonin. There's also a Light route for beginners. All races will start from the Metajna riva and following the race there will be an entertainment program at Novalja's Bazilika square from 7pm.