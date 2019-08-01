Little Picnic

Things to do, Food and drink events Bela IV Park , Zagreb Thursday August 1 2019 - Thursday August 29 2019 Free
Organic and relaxed gastro event runs on Thursdays throughout August in the Upper Town park.

Mini food market and deli-snack stalls in a grassy corner of the Upper Town, designed to bring organic shoppers and picnic-munchers together. Great opportunity to take the kids out in the daytime and meet up with friends in the evening.

Venue name: Bela IV Park
Address: Vranyczanyeva street 1-3
Zagreb
10000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/malipiknik
