Little Picnic
Organic and relaxed gastro event runs on Thursdays throughout August in the Upper Town park.
Mini food market and deli-snack stalls in a grassy corner of the Upper Town, designed to bring organic shoppers and picnic-munchers together. Great opportunity to take the kids out in the daytime and meet up with friends in the evening.
|Venue name:
|Bela IV Park
|Address:
|
Vranyczanyeva street 1-3
Zagreb
10000
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/malipiknik
-
- Bela IV Park free of charge
