Things to do Zagreb Cathedral , Kaptol Sunday December 23 2018 - Sunday January 6 2019
Members of the Cenacolo Community, a group dedicated to fighting addiction, perform the birth of Christ on Kaptol. In their deeply felt performance of the birth of Christ they dramatize the struggles of addiction, and the possibility of being reborn free.

Venue name: Zagreb Cathedral
Contact:
Address: Kaptol 31
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 1pm-5pm
Transport: All trams to main square
Event website: http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/live-nativity-scene
