Live Nativity Scene
Members of the Cenacolo Community, a group dedicated to fighting addiction, perform the birth of Christ on Kaptol. In their deeply felt performance of the birth of Christ they dramatize the struggles of addiction, and the possibility of being reborn free.
|Venue name:
|Zagreb Cathedral
|Contact:
|Address:
Kaptol 31
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 1pm-5pm
|Transport:
|All trams to main square
|Event website:
|http://www.adventzagreb.com/advent-in-zagreb/live-nativity-scene